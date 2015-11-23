new guillotine title from sofia samatar & kat howard!!!!

I know I know!!!! It took forever!!!! But it's here at last and it is 100% worth the wait! I am SO excited for this brand-new Guillotine chapbook, with two gorgeous new short stories from the magnificent Sofia Samatar and Kat Howard, with a fabulous cover designed by the equally fabulous Adly Elewa and interior design by the brilliant Claudia Martinez! This one will sell out REAL fast so don't be slow on the draw.

Guillotine is fiscally sponsored by Fractured Atlas! You can make a tax-deductible donation to Guillotine here.

SOFIA SAMATAR: MEET ME IN IRAM / KAT HOWARD: THOSE ARE PEARLS

Introducing GUILLOTINE FANTASTIQUE: Speculative fictions from some of the most brilliant voices working in the field. From luminaries Sofia Samatar and Kat Howard, two unsettling and gorgeous short stories exploring memory, loss, language, and love.

Sofia Samatar is the author of the award-winning novel A Stranger in Olondria and co-editor of the online journal Interfictions. Kat Howard is a former competitive fencer, a sport she feels was excellent preparation for becoming a fiction writer. Her debut novel, Roses and Rot, will be published by Saga Press in early 2016.

as always, thank you for your support! have a good week, treasures!

xoxo sarah