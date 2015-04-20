New from Guillotine!!! Marisol Limon Martinez / Sarah Gerard / Kat Howard & Sofia Samatar

ON SALE NOW:
Honorary Men
32pp. 4.5x6.5""
"In the interior spaces in the desert of Rajasthan where the heat is so thick, I am taken back to the summers of my youth in San Antonio": A journey through time, memory, culture, gender, and music from a poet, musician, and visual artist whose travels across India take her to unexpected places in her own history.
MARISOL LIMON MARTINEZ is an artist based in New York City. She is the author of After you, dearest language (Ugly Duckling Presse) & First Space, Then Structures (Nothing Moments Press), and was co-founder/editor of the newspaper New York Nights. Her work is in the collections of the Museum of Modern Art (New York), Brooklyn Museum of Art, New York Public Library (Print Collection), Yale University, and the University of Texas at Austin, among others.