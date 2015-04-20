New from Guillotine!!! Marisol Limon Martinez / Sarah Gerard / Kat Howard & Sofia Samatar Friends! It has been a long winter, but at last the birds are chirping, the cat has been put to work sewing chapbooks, and new and exciting things are coming from Guillotine! Guillotine is now fiscally sponsored by Fractured Atlas! You can make a tax-deductible donation here. ON SALE NOW: Marisol Limon Martinez

Honorary Men

32pp. 4.5x6.5"" "In the interior spaces in the desert of Rajasthan where the heat is so thick, I am taken back to the summers of my youth in San Antonio": A journey through time, memory, culture, gender, and music from a poet, musician, and visual artist whose travels across India take her to unexpected places in her own history. MARISOL LIMON MARTINEZ is an artist based in New York City. She is the author of After you, dearest language (Ugly Duckling Presse) & First Space, Then Structures (Nothing Moments Press), and was co-founder/editor of the newspaper New York Nights. Her work is in the collections of the Museum of Modern Art (New York), Brooklyn Museum of Art, New York Public Library (Print Collection), Yale University, and the University of Texas at Austin, among others.

COMING FROM GUILLOTINE IN SUMMER 2015

BFF / SARAH GERARD

"You haunt me in my everyday": A sharp, richly detailed autopsy of a troubled and complex friendship between the narrator and a girl who's slipped into another life.

Sarah Gerard is the author of the novel Binary Star and the forthcoming essay collection Sunshine State. She lives in Brooklyn.

GUILLOTINE FANTASTIQUE

SOFIA SAMATAR: MEET ME IN IRAM / KAT HOWARD: THOSE ARE PEARLS

Introducing GUILLOTINE FANTASTIQUE, a series of speculative fictions from some of the most brilliant voices working in the field. From luminaries Sofia Samatar and Kat Howard, two unsettling and gorgeous short stories exploring memory, loss, language, and love.

Sofia Samatar is the author of the award-winning novel A Stranger in Olondria and co-editor of the online journal Interfictions.

Kat Howard is a former competitive fencer, a sport she feels was excellent preparation for becoming a fiction writer. Her debut novel, Roses and Rot, will be published by Saga Press in early 2016.

