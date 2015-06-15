New from Guillotine! Plus a PARTY

Treasured comrades! It is time for a new chapbook from Guillotine!!! I am so pleased to present novelist and essayist Sarah Gerard's piece on a complicated friendship spanning years and multiple lifetimes. If you're in New York, please join me, Sarah, Marisol Limon Martinez, and Lily Baldwin at Bluestockings on July 2; Sarah and Marisol will be reading, Lily will screen a short film based on Sarah's essay, and we will eat CAKE and drink BEER.

Guillotine is now fiscally sponsored by Fractured Atlas! You can make a tax-deductible donation here.

ON SALE NOW:

Sarah Gerard

BFF

24pp. 4.5x6.5""

"You haunt me in my everyday": A sharp, richly detailed autopsy of a troubled and complex friendship between the narrator and a girl who's slipped into another life.

SARAH GERARD is the author of the novel Binary Star and the forthcoming essay collection Sunshine State. Her personal essays, criticism, interviews, and short fiction have appeared in The New York Times, Tin House, Music & Literature, and BOMB Magazine, among others. Visit her at Sarah-Gerard.com.

COMING SOON:

GUILLOTINE FANTASTIQUE

SOFIA SAMATAR: MEET ME IN IRAM / KAT HOWARD: THOSE ARE PEARLS

Introducing GUILLOTINE FANTASTIQUE, a series of speculative fictions from some of the most brilliant voices working in the field. From luminaries Sofia Samatar and Kat Howard, two unsettling and gorgeous short stories exploring memory, loss, language, and love.

Sofia Samatar is the author of the award-winning novel A Stranger in Olondria and co-editor of the online journal Interfictions.

Kat Howard is a former competitive fencer, a sport she feels was excellent preparation for becoming a fiction writer. Her debut novel, Roses and Rot, will be published by Saga Press in early 2016.

